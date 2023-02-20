Silver jubilee fete of free epilepsy clinics begin at SVIMS

Tirupati: The silver jubilee celebrations of ongoing epilepsy free clinics for epilepsy patients began at SVIMS on Sunday. It was organised by SVIMS Neurology department in association with Indian Epilepsy Association, Tirupati branch.

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy took part as chief guest and inaugurated the celebrations. He recalled that TTD has been supporting epilepsy patients through SVIMS.

Epilepsy was a neurological disorder that requires long-term treatment which most people cannot afford. The patients in poorer sections of society may not lead a dignified life. To overcome this unfortunate situation, Indian Epilepsy Association has been organising monthly free clinics for the patients, he averred.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor, who is also the president of Indian Epilepsy Association Dr B Vengamma said that the free clinics entered 25th year on Sunday after providing exceptional services to epilepsy patients for the past 24 years. She explained that medicines were being distributed free of cost to epilepsy patients since February 1999.

At present an average of 500 patients have been benefiting from these free clinics and medicines. So far, 282 monthly epilepsy clinics have been conducted. During the silver jubilee year, various activities related to their goals will be organised by the Epilepsy Association. On the occasion, she lauded the contributions of Prof Subramanyam to SVIMS.

On the occasion, TTD EO felicitated Dr Vengamma and other members of the association for their services during the past 24 years. Medicines along with sweet boxes were distributed to the patients. SVIMS GM Prasanna Lakshmi, V Raja Sekhar, Prasad, staff of neurology department and others were present.