Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya remembered on Engineer’s Day

Tributes being paid to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on Engineer’s Day in Tirupati on Sunday
Highlights

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is an eternal source of inspiration for engineers and a model for serving the humanity, stated SPDCL CMD Santosha Rao

Tirupati: Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is an eternal source of inspiration for engineers and a model for serving the humanity, stated SPDCL CMD Santosha Rao. Speaking at a commemoration meeting held on the occasion of Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary at SPDCL corporate office here on Sunday, the CMD said that Visvesvaraya did not confine to his official engineering works but also involved in many constructive activities for the service of the people. Though he came from a very poor family, with sheer hard work and dedication he completed his education and proved as an engineer of par excellence.

The CMD said that in recognition of his knowledge, eight universities honoured him with the Doctorate, while the Government of India honoured him with Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contribution in the field of engineering and major constructing works.

BJP cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and recalled his services.

