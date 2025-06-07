SIT finds liquor scam links to 2024 MP candidates

Tirupati: The ongoing investigation into the sensational liquor scam in the State has taken a significant political turn, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reportedly uncovering fresh links involving candidates who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It was learnt that the SIT has found evidence suggesting that liquor money was allegedly routed to certain MP candidates during the general elections. The funds were reportedly funnelled by the prime accused, Raj Kasireddy, through his driver, and delivered to political candidates via their own drivers or gunmen.

In a bid to dig deeper into these alleged connections, a SIT team recently camped in Tirupati for two days. During their stay, officials questioned several individuals and reportedly gathered crucial evidence to support the emerging claims. The probe is now intensifying, focusing on the origin of the funds used for distributing cash and other inducements to voters during the elections. Investigators are said to be tracing both the source and the flow of this money.

In the midst of these developments, former Chandragiri MLA and YSR Congress Party’s Ongole MP candidate in the last elections, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, has publicly claimed that attempts werre being made to implicate him in the case. Speaking to the media on Thursday and Friday, Chevireddy maintained his innocence and declared he was ready to cooperate with any investigation.

He alleged that the SIT had coerced a former Armed Reserve constable named Giri, who once served as his gunman, into making a false statement against him. “When I served as government whip, constable Giri worked with me. The SIT summoned him and interrogated him for five days. They pressured him to falsely claim that I moved funds ranging from Rs 250 crore to Rs `500 crore. If they want to arrest me, there’s no need for battalions. I’ll surrender voluntarily if called. The truth will come out in court,” Chevireddy stated.

He further alleged that his associate, Venkateswar Naidu, was also being subjected to harsh interrogation by the SIT in an attempt to extract a statement implicating him. Chevireddy urged investigators to question him directly rather than harassing those associated with him.

He also reiterated his long-standing opposition to liquor, citing personal loss due to alcohol. “I lost both my father and brother to alcohol. I have no association with liquor and I never will,” he asserted.

As the SIT’s probe deepens, more names from the political and administrative spheres are expected to emerge. With multiple layers being peeled back, the scandal is fast becoming one of the most politically charged controversies in the State’s recent history.