Slew of events mark Women's Day in pilgrim city

Tirupati: International Women's Day was celebrated with enthusiasm by various government agencies, organisations and institutions in the city on Wednesday.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy took part in the celebrations held by AP government employees' association women's wing.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the decisions of women should be respected by everyone.

Women should focus on health aspects which could strengthen the families and society educationally and economically.

After the formation of Tirupati district, during the last nine months it was observed that about 12 lakh people were having cancer symptoms out of which about 80 per cent are above 45-year-old women.

On this occasion, several women, who showed their talent in various fields were felicitated. DRDA PD AD Jyothi, MEPMA PD Radhamma, Santhi Durga, Dr Prasanna and others were present. Tirupati district police observed the day in a festive atmosphere in which SP P Parameswar Reddy, his wife P Sai Prasanna, Additional SPs Vimala Kumari, Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar, Dr Kavitha and others participated.

The SP recalled various initiatives to provide security to women on the occasion.

Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner G Sunitha was the chief guest at the celebrations at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam. She advised the parents to inculcate moral values among children from childhood. Registrar Prof N Rajani, Deans Prof K Anuradha, Prof P Sujatha, Women Studies centre in-charge head Dr P Neeraja, Women and Child welfare empowerment officer Jayalakshmi and others participated.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, wife of TTD Chairman Swarnalatha Reddy, SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma, Cardiology Professor Vanajakshamma, Dr Lakshmi of Radiology department Dr Aparna Bitla and others took part at the celebrations at SVIMS. The speakers underlined the importance of women empowerment.

At the celebrations held in Sri City, Accor School Principal Brinda Tyagarajan and Mamata Sannareddy were the chief guests. They congratulated the women workforce in Sri City.

A large number of women employees took part. APSRTC has felicitated its women employees.

Dy CTM M Bhaskar, Puttur depot manager Prasanthi, personal officer M Parthasarathi and others participated.

The Regional Science Centre held a workshop on mushroom culture for the benefit of women, especially homemakers. They also conducted a walkathon on the occasion.

Dr M Gurivi Reddy, and Dr Pradeep Manyam of SV Agriculture College were present. Project Coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru monitored the programme.

AIDWA organised a seminar commemorating the International Women's day in which its district secretary Dr P Sai Lakshmi, UTF district secretary Padmaja and SFI girl's convenor Haritha took part and addressed the gathering. They condemned the atrocities and sexual harassment against women and children.

Tirupati police celebrated the International Women's Day in a unique way by conducting many service programmes for the needy in the city on Wednesday.

A health camp was organised for the inmates of an orphanage for aged women, run by Ashraya, an NGO, where a team of doctors examined the old women and provided required medicine.

Blankets and fruits were also distributed to the aged women.