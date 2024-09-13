Somireddy hatched plot to loot sand worth Rs 100 cr, alleges Kakani

Nellore: Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy hatched a conspiracy to loot Rs 100 crore worth sand from Suruyapalem sand reach.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in the city here on Thursday, the former minister pointed out that District Collector O Anand has issued orders permitting one Guntur-based Sri Krishna Sand and Ferry Boats workers for dredging sand in any of the three sand reaches located at Nellore, Sangam and Surayapalem village of Podalakuru mandal on August 29, 2024.

Kakani said that as per the orders of the Collector, the contractors came to Surayapalem village to dig the sand. But they were stopped by Chandramohan Reddy’s followers by saying that they should meet the Sarvepalle MLA otherwise they would not be allowed to dig the sand at any cost, the former minister alleged.

He asked Somireddy to specify the reason for not allowing the contractor to dig the sand from Surayapalem sand reach.