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SP briefs new constables on election duties

District SP L Subba Rayudu
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District SP L Subba Rayudu

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Tirupati: District SP L Subba Rayudu has directed 207 newly trained police constables to perform their duties with discipline, alertness, and responsibility, at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Newly recruited constables, including 167 men and 40 women, have completed police training and joined district police force. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the new personnel will be deployed for field duties and election bandobust along with experienced police officers. In view of the ongoing election process, he asked the new constables to remain vigilant and maintain coordination while performing election duties. Teams will be formed by pairing new recruits with experienced personnel to ensure effective security arrangements and smooth conduct of elections.

SP Subba Rayudu advised the recruits to apply their training in real field situations and asked probationary constables to maintain restraint, responsibility, and professionalism while dealing with the public.

The SP instructed officials to provide proper accommodation and facilities to the new constables. He said staff problems should be resolved quickly to support effective duty management. He added that protecting public safety and maintaining public trust are the main responsibilities of every police officer.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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Tirupati PoliceSP L Subba RayuduPolice Constables InductionElection Bandobust TirupatiLaw and Order
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