SP briefs new constables on election duties

Tirupati: District SP L Subba Rayudu has directed 207 newly trained police constables to perform their duties with discipline, alertness, and responsibility, at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Newly recruited constables, including 167 men and 40 women, have completed police training and joined district police force. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the new personnel will be deployed for field duties and election bandobust along with experienced police officers. In view of the ongoing election process, he asked the new constables to remain vigilant and maintain coordination while performing election duties. Teams will be formed by pairing new recruits with experienced personnel to ensure effective security arrangements and smooth conduct of elections.

SP Subba Rayudu advised the recruits to apply their training in real field situations and asked probationary constables to maintain restraint, responsibility, and professionalism while dealing with the public.

The SP instructed officials to provide proper accommodation and facilities to the new constables. He said staff problems should be resolved quickly to support effective duty management. He added that protecting public safety and maintaining public trust are the main responsibilities of every police officer.