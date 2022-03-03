Speed up Jagananna housing works: Civic chief PS Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha on Wednesday directed the officials to speed up construction of houses under Jagananna housing scheme. The Commissioner conducted a review meeting with the municipal engineering and housing officials and MEPMA officials, amenity secretaries and VROs at Municipal Office on the progress of housing constructions and geo tagging works.

He wanted them to complete geo-tagging works at various Jagananna Colonies and also take up housing construction works at the places where geo tagging completed. "Form groups each with 25 beneficiaries at the Colonies and attach them to the contractors to complete the works on fast phase and also officials should visit the construction works twice a week," he said. He urged them to provide basic facilities like roads, water facility, electricity at the all Colonies and also wanted them to complete data entry of beneficiaries of One-Time Settlement(OTS).

Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, Revenue Officer KL Varma, DEs Vijayakuamr Reddy, Ravindra Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Devika, Gomathi, Housing officials PVS Sarma (EE), Mohan Rao(DEE) and others were present.