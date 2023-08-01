Tirupati: SPMVV receives NIRF ranking certificate

Tirupati: The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has sent the NIRF certificate to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Monday. NIRF ranking parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam participated in the NIRF 2023 India Rankings. Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi informed that SPMVV retains its rank band 151-200 for university category and obtained 60th rank in the pharmacy category.

She handed over the certificate to Prof P Venkata Krishna, Director for University Ranking in the presence of Registrar Prof N Rajani. The VC congratulated the team of ranking, staff, and students of SPMVV for their efforts in improving the ranking of the university.