SPMVV workshop promotes Panchagavya based biz

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in collaboration with the UN-APCICT WiFi DX (Women ICT Frontier Initiative – Digital Transformation) Centre and Bharat Ekam Sustainable Development, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Creative Economy – From Cultural Roots to Economic Routes’ on Saturday. The event highlighted Panchagavya-based entrepreneurship as a sustainable, culturally grounded model for youth empowerment.

Led by Dr P Harsha Bhargavi, creative economy expert, the workshop explored how traditional Panchagavya knowledge, derived from indigenous cow products like milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung, can be transformed into health, wellness, and eco-friendly craft businesses.

Over 50 participants, including students and faculty, took part in interactive sessions featuring live demonstrations on Panchagavya-based health remedies, DIY crafts, jewellery, and Diya-making. The hands-on training emphasised the use of sustainable, low-investment resources to develop market-ready products.

The initiative is part of a broader series aimed at fostering Creative Economy Enterprises rooted in Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and rural development.

It was facilitated by Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, member of SPMVV WiFi, and Prof R Usha, member PM-USHA. Prof C Vani, Coordinator, PM-USHA, was also present.