Sri City MD bags 'Most Promising Business Leader of Asia' Award

Sri City founder MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy has been conferred with the prestigious 'The Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia' award at the 7th edition of The Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave 2022-23 hosted by ET Edge, an Economic Times Initiative, held in Mumbai. The award was given in honour of exceptional leadership, who had a significant impact in growing business demographics not only inside the country but also abroad. "I am humbled to be recognised as one of Asia's Most Promising Business Leaders by The Economic Times.





This is not a coincidence, but rather acknowledgement for our whole team's hard work and unique thought approach in establishing Sri City as India's most buzzing 'global business hub", Ravindra Sannareddy remarked."Sri City has grown to be one of the major corporate destinations in the country and stands out as one of the 'ten best areas for manufacturing' in India, with the capacity to attract investments from offshore multinationals," he added. The conclave honoured corporate leaders, visionaries, and stakeholders who have demonstrated tremendous resilience in motivating their organisations and beyond while Ravindra was one among them.



