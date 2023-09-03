  • Menu
Sri City MD hails successful launch of Aditya spacecraft

Tirupati: Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, in a message, congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre A Rajarajan and other scientists for successfully injecting Aditya-L1 into the intermittent highly eccentric Earth bound orbit, using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C57 flight.

He expressed confidence that the ‘Team ISRO’ will successfully carry out the series of orbital manoeuvres to achieve intended halo orbit around the Lagrange point -1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km away from the earth and collect most crucial information about the Sun.

Company

Entertainment

