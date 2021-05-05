Sri City rushes medical oxygen tanks to BIRRD, Ruia hospitals

Tirupati: Ramping up its production capacity and working round-the-clock during these testing times, Sri City-based VRV company has been supplying liquid oxygen containers to various hospitals. It has the capacity of producing up to 150 cryogenic storage vessels per month. Sri City has dispatched two such medical oxygen tanks of 13,000 litres and 10,000 litres capacity to BIRRD and Ruia Hospitals respectively on Monday night. The trucks carrying the tanks were flagged off by Rangnekar, Managing Director, VRV, and Ramesh Kumar, Vice President, Sri City.

To meet the growing demand for medical oxygen in these two hospitals where Covid services are provided, the government wanted to augment the oxygen storage infrastructure and approached Sri City for supplying tanks on top priority. While the 13,000 litres tank was sponsored by the Chennai-based TalentPro India HR Pvt., Ltd., the 10,000 litres capacity tank was purchased by the government. Appreciating the quick response of VRV Asia Pacific Private Ltd., Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy, said that VRV, which is one of the three companies in the country, which manufacture cryogenic storage cylinders, rigid tankers and trailers, deserves a huge applause for their prompt response and quick action of readying and delivering the oxygen tanks on war footing.

Dr R Reddeppareddy, Special officer, BIRRD hospital, said that after installing the 13,000 litres oxygen storage tank, they can support up to 200 patients. With the existing facility, they could provide oxygen to up to 50 patients only. Terming it as a timely help, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy thanked TalentPro India HR company for their act of benevolence and the VRV company for their prompt action in supplying the tank in such a short span.

It may be recalled that Sri City has donated a 10,000-litre capacity oxygen tank to SVIMS on April 29.