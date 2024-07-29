Live
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
Just In
Sri City, SRMC conduct free mega medical camp
Sri City: The collaborative efforts of Sri City-based Sri Ramachandra Medical Center (SRMC), Sri City Foundation and Panduru Srikodandarama Swamy Seva...
Sri City: The collaborative efforts of Sri City-based Sri Ramachandra Medical Center (SRMC), Sri City Foundation and Panduru Srikodandarama Swamy Seva Sangham resulted in a highly successful free mega medical camp held at Varadaiahpalem Zilla Parishad High School on Sunday. The camp garnered a tremendous response from the community.
A dedicated team of specialist doctors from Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Hospitals, covering General Medicine, Gynaecology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Orthopaedics, administered the camp. It provided medical treatment to 370 individuals, with free medications distributed to all attendees. It was coordinated by Sri Kodandarama Swamy Seva Sangham Managers Parandhama Reddy and Srinivasulu Reddy and Sri City Foundation Senior Manager Surendra Kumar.