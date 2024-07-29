Sri City, SRMC conduct free mega medical camp

Sri City: The collaborative efforts of Sri City-based Sri Ramachandra Medical Center (SRMC), Sri City Foundation and Panduru Srikodandarama Swamy Seva Sangham resulted in a highly successful free mega medical camp held at Varadaiahpalem Zilla Parishad High School on Sunday. The camp garnered a tremendous response from the community.

A dedicated team of specialist doctors from Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Hospitals, covering General Medicine, Gynaecology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Orthopaedics, administered the camp. It provided medical treatment to 370 individuals, with free medications distributed to all attendees. It was coordinated by Sri Kodandarama Swamy Seva Sangham Managers Parandhama Reddy and Srinivasulu Reddy and Sri City Foundation Senior Manager Surendra Kumar.