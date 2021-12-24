Sri Lanka PM arrives at Tirumala

Tirupati: The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa reached Tirumala on Thursday afternoon. On his arrival at Sri Krishna Rest House, he was given a warm reception by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

TTD additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti received the foreign dignitary and presented him floral bouquets. The Lankan Prime Minister and his entourage will have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Friday.

District collector M Harinarayan, Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, board member Lakshminarayana, reception officials Lokanadham and others were present.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan PM reached Tirupati airport by a special aircraft. He was received by the deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, collector Hari Narayanan, Urban SP and others.