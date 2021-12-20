Srikalahasti cops arrest 5, recover 15.21L cash

Tirupati: Srikalahasti police arrested five youth on Sunday in connection with DCC Bank ATMs robbery case and recovered Rs 15.21 lakh from them. Speaking to media at Srikalahasti One Town Police Station, Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu said two thefts, one at Srikalahasti DCC bank ATM, where Rs 4,95,700 on December 13 midnight and other at T Rangampeta Cross DCC bank ATM, where Rs 11,49,900 on December 14 night were stolen by unidentified persons.

The DCC bank officials lodged complaints with respective police stations in this connection on the next day and police registered a case before starting investigation.

A team consisting of Srikalahasti One Town Police Station Inspector Srinivasulu, Tirupati CCS CI RS Madhubabu and N Vikram, Cyber Cell CI Subramanyam Reddy, SIs D Ramesh Babu (Tirumala II town), A Sanjeeva Kumar, T Venkatasubbaiah of Guduru and a team was led by Additional SP E Supraja started investigation based on CC camera footages of two places and identified the culprits. The accused were taken into custody at railway track of Brundamma Colony in Srikalahasti town on Sunday, he said.

The arrested were identified as N Naresh,32 of Vedanthapuram Agraharam in Tirupati Rural, B Vinodh,25 of Jeevakona in Tirupati Urban, K Jayasurya,24 belonged to Chillakuru mandal of Nellore district, Mohammed Rameej,24 of Nellore city, P Vamsi,23 of Dakkili mandal in Nellore district, the SP told.

The SP said Naresh, who earlier worked in DCC bank on contract basis, got keys of ATMs and reportedly know the passwords of electronic lock inside the teller machine. Naresh planned to steal the money after working hours of bank with the help of Vinodh, who joined three more from Nellore district into the crime. The five together stole Rs 16,45,600 from two ATMs and recovered Rs 15.21 lakh from them, the SP explained.