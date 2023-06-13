Srikalahasti temple to introduce Rs 500 ticket for ‘Antaralaya Darshan’

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam Trust Board decided to introduce Rs 500 entry tickets for ‘Antharalaya Darshan’. The trust board meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, executive officer K V Sagar Babu and trust board members attended the meeting. Later, addressing the media, the chairman said that Antharalaya Darshan will be provided for devotees on purchasing a Rs 500 ticket from morning to 7 pm.

Srikalahasti residents will be allowed for Antharalaya Darshan daily from 7 pm to 9 pm. This will be implemented soon. Further, the trust board decides to provide protocol darshan for VIPs at dedicated time slots and this will be implemented first on an experimental basis. To keep the Suvarnamukhi river clean and sacred, it was decided to divert the drain water from the town through a pipeline.

To prevent water seepage in the main temple, proposals worth Rs 3 crore were readied which will be taken up with the help of donors. Dakshinamurthy statue will be set up on the centre of Rama Sethu bridge and Lord Siva’s idol in a ‘Dhyana’ pose to be installed at AP Seeds circle. It was also decided to take up internal transfers of employees in the temple with the approval of the trust board only.