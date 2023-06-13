  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Srikalahasti temple to introduce Rs 500 ticket for ‘Antaralaya Darshan’

Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu speaking at the trust board meeting on Monday. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and EO KV Sagar Babu are also seen.
x

Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu speaking at the trust board meeting on Monday. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and EO KV Sagar Babu are also seen.

Highlights

  • Trust board chairman says the darshan will be provided from morning to 7 pm
  • Protocol darshan for VIPs at dedicated time slots on experimental basis soon

Tirupati: Srikalahasti Devasthanam Trust Board decided to introduce Rs 500 entry tickets for ‘Antharalaya Darshan’. The trust board meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, executive officer K V Sagar Babu and trust board members attended the meeting. Later, addressing the media, the chairman said that Antharalaya Darshan will be provided for devotees on purchasing a Rs 500 ticket from morning to 7 pm.

Srikalahasti residents will be allowed for Antharalaya Darshan daily from 7 pm to 9 pm. This will be implemented soon. Further, the trust board decides to provide protocol darshan for VIPs at dedicated time slots and this will be implemented first on an experimental basis. To keep the Suvarnamukhi river clean and sacred, it was decided to divert the drain water from the town through a pipeline.

To prevent water seepage in the main temple, proposals worth Rs 3 crore were readied which will be taken up with the help of donors. Dakshinamurthy statue will be set up on the centre of Rama Sethu bridge and Lord Siva’s idol in a ‘Dhyana’ pose to be installed at AP Seeds circle. It was also decided to take up internal transfers of employees in the temple with the approval of the trust board only.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X