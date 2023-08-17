Live
Srisailam: Forest staff set up cage at Sikhareswaram to trap bear
Srisailam (Nandyal): The forest department officials on Wednesday arranged a cage to trap the bear, after the news of the wild animal roaming frequently at Sikhareswaram near Srisailam temple.
It may be noted that the security guards on duty at Sikhareswaram on Sunday night spotted the bear, for three consecutive days. Afraid of the wild beast, security personnel brought it to the notice of the temple authorities and in turn informed the forest department officials.
Responding to the complaint of the temple authorities, the forest officials set up a cage to trap the bear at a war footing, after the recent incident in Tirupathi where a six-year-old girl was killed by a leopard.
The forest department officials advised the drivers of the vehicles to drive slowly while driving in ghat section, as several wild animals would be crossing the road to go to the other side of the jungle.
There are more chances of hitting the wild animals due to over speed, cautioned the officials.