Srivari Brahmotsavams: RTC makes elaborate arrangements to ferry pilgrims

Tirupati: APSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of millions of pilgrims to visit Tirumala during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams beginning from Friday. Speaking to the media on Thursday, RTC Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy said that they have planned to operate 1,930 round trips between Tirupati and Tirumala during Brahmotsavams, which can transport 1.7 lakh passengers.

Further, anticipating heavy influx of passengers on Garuda Seva day, which falls on October 8, RTC will operate 2,714 buses to ferry 2.5 lakh passengers.

Depending on the rush, they will operate an equal number of services on the next day as well to clear the pilgrims. On the whole, RTC is expected to ferry about 12 lakh passengers between Tirupati – Tirumala during the nine days from October 4 to 12.

The RM said that this time they have planned to run more services compared to the previous two years.

To operate the special services, 32 officers, 200 drivers, 180 conductors and 115 security staff will be deployed. An agreement was also signed with APSRTC and Tamil Nadu State Transport department to operate 150 services each between Tirupati and various places in that State including Chennai, Vellore, Kanchi, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Hosur etc., In addition, 50 services will be operated Bengaluru.

All available ghat eligible services will be pressed into use between Tirupati and Tirumala only and every service will have a conductor. Using the tracking technology, traffic jams and other problems will be avoided. In case of emergencies, there will be two relief gang squads in the two ghat roads, who will provide immediate assistance in case of breakdown or any other problems. To avoid any technical glitches, foolproof maintenance steps were taken in five phases. Trained mechanical staff will check all the buses at Alipiri bus stand.

Chengal Reddy said that on Garuda Seva day, buses from Tirumala will be operated to Alipiri only and the passengers will be transported into the city in 50 additional buses without any extra cost.

Additional staff are posted to oversee this. Further, as TTD will not allow any two-wheelers on Garuda Seva day, special buses will be operated from the designated parking slots in Tirupati. RTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager Bhaskar Reddy was also present.