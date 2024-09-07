Srivari laddus to be available in all TTD temples, info centres

Tirumala: TTD is going to provide various Aadhaar-based services to its devotees visiting Tirumala for enhancing transparency in darshan, accommodation, laddus, Srivari Seva and obtained permission from the Central government as a first step and a notification regarding the same from state government is awaited, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Addressing media persons after monthly Dial-your-EO programme at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the TTD EO explained many important decisions taken by TTD in the larger interests of the devotees in the last one month. He said TTD has introduced rationalisation of laddus to token-less or ticketless devotees from August 29 to provide laddus to devotees in a transparent manner.

The EO said it is endeavour of the TTD to ensure that the delicious Srivari laddu Prasadam reach every devotee. Henceforth Srivari laddu Prasadam will be made available at all TTD temples and information centres across the world.

He said steps are being contemplated to roll out infrastructure at all outside temples and TTD information counters to commence the sale of Srivari laddus.

As it was noticed that many middlemen were involved in the black marketing of laddus in the last few years, TTD has decided to issue only two laddus on production of Aadhaar card to the devotees who have no darshan token or ticket, on payment basis. The devotees with darshan tokens are being provided with unlimited laddus (based on the availability of stock) on payment besides one free laddu.

Besides, many devotees have been requesting f0r quite some time for supplying laddus at outside temples and also in all the TTD information centres located in Chennai, Bengaluru and Vellore. “In the last four days, we have distributed over 75,000 laddus in these places and now contemplating to provide laddus on a permanent basis,” the EO said.

Syamala Rao said as per recommendations of the committee of cow ghee experts, the existing tender conditions were revised to enhance the quality and aroma of ghee which influence the quality of laddu prasadam. An in-house laboratory has also been mulled to verify the sensory parameters of the ghee and the National Dairy Development Board has assured TTD of donating one gas chromatograph and an HPLC to TTD lab that costs around Rs 80 lakh that will be set up by December-2024.

In order to improve the quality of Annaprasadam, a committee was constituted to study the present procurement process including specification of commodities and suggest the measures on procurement of dal, sonamasuri rice (slender variety) and other commodities like cashew (whole and splits), dry grapes, jaggery, etc., The recommendations are being awaited.

Similarly, a committee to check the quality of organic materials procured for navedyams has also been constituted following the complaints from pilgrims on the taste of Srivari Annaprasadams which will be received soon.

As the annual Srivari Brahmotsavam is scheduled from October 4 to 12, with Garuda Seva on October 8, arrangements are under process, he said.

From the 1.05 lakh SSD tokens per week which were given to the pilgrims three months ago, they were increased to 1.65 lakh tokens per week now for the benefit of common devotees.

Certain short-term and long-term plans to improve and strengthen Annaprasadam Trust have also been planned.

An expert committee was constituted and based on the committee report, the modernisation of kitchens will be taken up in Tirumala.

The EO said in August, 22.42 lakh devotees have darshan and hundi collection of Rs 125.67 crore was recorded. As many as 1.06 crore were sold and 24.33 lakh had Anna Prasadam. As many as 9.49 lakh devotees have their head tonsured in the month.