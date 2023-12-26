SSD quota for Vaikunta Dwara darshanam completed

Tirumala: All the 4.25 lakh tokens under special quota for Vaikunta Dwara darshanam were exhausted on Monday morning.



The TTD had issued 4.25 lakh tokens at nine locations in Tirupati for the locals and pilgrims for Vaikunta Dwara darshanm for 10 days, beginning from December 23 to January 1. Tokens issued round-the-clock in the counters, which were over a week before. This apart, TTD had issued 2.5 lakh tickets of Rs 300 special entry darshan in advance through online, which were all bought a month ago. The issuance of SSD (free darshan) tokens will commence from January 2 for the same day darshan.

Devotees were appealed to note that they will not be allowed for Srivari darshan without tokens. TTD is making elaborate arrangements to ensure the devotees to have Vaikunta Dwara darshanam smoothly. Parking facilities were also increased keeping in view the increasing number of pilgrims arriving for the Vaikunta Dwara darshanam.