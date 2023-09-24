State should be freed from clutches of YSRCP: Naga Babu

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party general secretary Naga Babu held a meeting with party cadres of erstwhile Chittoor district in Tirupati on Saturday to take stock of the situation in the district. He told them to work together to fight against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Significantly, without mentioning a word on the BJP, he said that it is the responsibility of the Jana Sainiks to respect the TDP leaders and activists as indicated by the party president Pawan Kalyan.



Further, he stressed that, the TDP and Jana Sena government will be coming up after the next elections in which he once again ignored the BJP.

The party activists have been waiting patiently for the last 10 years and he told them to wait for a few more months without committing any mistakes. A good future is awaiting them.

The goal is to free the state from the clutches of YSRCP and every Jana Sainik should work for this. If the YSRCP gets another chance, people would have to give away their property papers to them and go to other states. There is a need to ensure the victory of the leaders as directed by the party chief. Every party worker, who works with dedication for the party will be recognised. He called upon the cadres to work in such a way that YSRCP should not get a single seat in the erstwhile Chittoor district.

Party Chittoor district president Dr P Hari Prasad, Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal, city president Raja Reddy, Srikalahasti in-charge Vinutha Kota, Lavanya Kumar, Hema Kumar, Mahesh Swamy, S Ramdoss Chowdary, P Yugandhar, Gangarapu Swathi and others attended the meeting.