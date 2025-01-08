  • Menu
Step up efforts to check red sanders smuggling

Tirupati: As part of measures to check red sanders smuggling on the instructions of task force in-charge and Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu, task force SP Srinivas held a coordina-tion meeting with forest officials including Penchalakona, Somasila and Lankamala forest areas on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivas said more concen-tration was required on entry, exit and loading points. He directed the officials to take necessary steps near the for-est check-post areas and deploy additional forces if need-ed.

He asked the officials to use technical support to keep a watch on old culprits and invoke PD Act on those who still continue the smuggling. DSPs Balireddy, Srinivas Reddy, ACF Srinivas, taskforce and forest officials were present.

