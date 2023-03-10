Stop fake voters from casting votes, BJP to poll officials

Alleging large scale enrollment of fake votes for MLC graduate constituency election, BJP leaders urged the election officials to take steps to prevent fake voters casting their votes in the polling for the MLC election which is scheduled on March 13.





Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas said that the election authorities are bound to the Constitution and not Jagan's (CM) constitution and stop bogus voter casting votes in the MLC election. Or else, the BJP activists themselves would stop the fake voters coming to vote, they said.





The BJP leaders alleged that the YSRCP leaders who fearing defeat, saw enrollment of large scale bogus votes based on fictitious documents and ID cards while ruling party men were unofficially using the volunteers to influence the voters in their respective wards and also pressing them to take up the taking up the campaign for the victory of YSRCP candidate contesting both graduate and teachers constituencies in the state.





They said the misusing of the volunteers to serve the political interests of the ruling party clearly revealed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with a preplanned move created the volunteer system not for decentralisation of administration but for preserving his political interests.





The leaders also expressed their apprehension that the YSRCP leaders planned to bring people from outside to facilitate the (fake) votes and urged the election authorities and police to take stern measures to prevent it. Tirupati constituency election in-charge D Srihari Rao said the ground level verification of the voters list found fake votes in the houses of YSRCP leaders, adding that such large number of fake votes was unprecedented.