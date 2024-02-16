Suryanarayana graces on Suryprabha

Tirumala : Amidst devotional vibrations gripping the entire Hill town of Tirumala, Surya Prabha Vahana Seva commenced on a grand religious note at 5.30 am.on Friday.





On reaching the North-west corner of the four mada streets , the first rays of the sunrise touched the feet of Sri Malayappa Swamy who donned the guise of Suryanarayana to bless His devotees.



This episode is a sight for the devotees who have been waiting in galleries since Thursday night. Surya the Sun God is the healer of all diseases. Giver of consciousness to nature. The rains, the trees, the oceans emerge healthy out of the Sun rays.

The darshan of Srivaru on the Saptami Tithi on Suryaprabha Vahanam gives fruits like health, education, wealth and progeny to the devotee. So devotees thronged in large numbers to catch the divine glimpse.





The performances by dance troupes in front of Vahanam added the glamour to the divine procession. Srivari sevaks were pressed into service in all galleries to serve food and water to devotees.



TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, some board members, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and other officers were present.











