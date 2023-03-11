SV Medical College gets 83 new PG seats

Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) in Tirupati has got 83 more PG seats. The National Medical Commission (NMC) sanctioned the additional seats in 11 speciality and super speciality departments, said Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan.





Getting such a huge number of seats at one go was the first time in the history of the college. He said that NMC teams have recently conducted inspections in the college and Ruia hospital and were satisfied with the services and quality of education.





As a result the number of seats has gone up from the present 143 to 226. Proposals were sent for NMC to get seven more seats in the Surgery department with which the total PG seats will go up to 233. College Vice-Principals Dr Vasundhara Devi, Dr Venkateswarlu and others hailed the increase in PG seats.











