SVBC programmes should inspire and enthrall devotees: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: The spiritual and devotional programmes, which are being telecasted on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel should enhance dharmic values among the devotees and send a good message to the viewers, said TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

He held a review meeting with the Pandita Parishad at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The EO reviewed the various spiritual discourses that are being telecasted by SVBC. Garuda Puranam is set to conclude on July 2 in Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala. It has been decided to commence Srimad Bhagavatam later.

Aranyakanda will also be launched soon which will be presented by Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham faculty Sri Venkatachalapathi, who is an exponent in discourses.

The EO also reviewed the feedback received from the devotees. To strengthen SVBC further, the EO sought the scholars of the Pandita Parishad to come out with unique and innovative devotional programmes to inspire devotees and to expand viewers base.

It may be noted here that the SVBC viewership and TRP (television rating point) has been steadily increasing after the TTD’s devotional satellite channel started live telecast of Pranayamas which proved a hit and won appreciation from thousands of devotees all over the globe.

SV Vedic University Vice Chancellor Ranisadasiva Murthy, National Sanskrit University VC Krishnamurthy, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, HDPP Secretary Dr Srinivasulu, SVIHVS Special Officer Dr Vibhishana Sharma, scholars Viswanatha Sharma, Pavanakumara Sharma, Seshacharyulu,

Ramanjaneyulu, Maruti, Satyakrishna and Anantagopalakrishna also participated.