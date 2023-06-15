Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Caring for underweight children through adoption
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 15 June 2023
- Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG courses
- Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand ahead of ‘mahapanchayat’
- Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected
- SC irked over failure to update Punjab Civil Services Rules
- Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh
- West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training
- Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow
- KTR lauds AP CM, TTD for taking up TS temples renovation
SVBC programmes should inspire and enthrall devotees: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy
The spiritual and devotional programmes, which are being telecasted on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel should enhance dharmic values among the devotees and send a good message to the viewers, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.
Tirupati: The spiritual and devotional programmes, which are being telecasted on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel should enhance dharmic values among the devotees and send a good message to the viewers, said TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.
He held a review meeting with the Pandita Parishad at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Wednesday.
The EO reviewed the various spiritual discourses that are being telecasted by SVBC. Garuda Puranam is set to conclude on July 2 in Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala. It has been decided to commence Srimad Bhagavatam later.
Aranyakanda will also be launched soon which will be presented by Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham faculty Sri Venkatachalapathi, who is an exponent in discourses.
The EO also reviewed the feedback received from the devotees. To strengthen SVBC further, the EO sought the scholars of the Pandita Parishad to come out with unique and innovative devotional programmes to inspire devotees and to expand viewers base.
It may be noted here that the SVBC viewership and TRP (television rating point) has been steadily increasing after the TTD’s devotional satellite channel started live telecast of Pranayamas which proved a hit and won appreciation from thousands of devotees all over the globe.
SV Vedic University Vice Chancellor Ranisadasiva Murthy, National Sanskrit University VC Krishnamurthy, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, HDPP Secretary Dr Srinivasulu, SVIHVS Special Officer Dr Vibhishana Sharma, scholars Viswanatha Sharma, Pavanakumara Sharma, Seshacharyulu,
Ramanjaneyulu, Maruti, Satyakrishna and Anantagopalakrishna also participated.