SVBC to launch Kannada, Hindi channels on Ugadi Day

Tirupati: The SVBC board on Wednesday approved the launch of Kannada and Hindi channels on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi this year onApril 13.

At the board meeting held in the EO chambers at the TTD administrative building here on Wednesday, the board also endorsed the HR policy of the SVBC. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy directed the officials to procure all equipment needed to convert the transmission into a HD channel to enhance quality of the daily telecast. The EO also asked them to make arrangements for the launching of SVBC Radio and prepare a one-year action plan of programmes with focus on Bhakti sangeet and Bhakti literature. He suggested that rare sankeetans of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, literature of Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba, Sankeetans of Sri Purandara

Dasa should be brought out through SVBC providing a wide of devotional programmes for promotion of spiritualism and Bhakti cult and sought strengthening of social media wing of SVBC to popularise the TTD's Sanatana Dharma Pracharam activities being taken up by its various projects in various places.

The TTD board deliberated at length on the maiden HR policy of SVBC before endorsing it to enable the TTD devotional channel to have a set HR policy for its personnel, fulfilling the long pending requirement. SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra, MD and Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, CEO Suresh Kumar, FA and CAO O Balaji, Board Directors Swapna and Srinivasa Reddy were present.