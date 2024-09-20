SVIMS gets two Thalli-Bidda express vehicles

Tirupati: To enhance maternal healthcare services, two new Thalli-Bidda express vehicles were flagged off at Sri Padmavati Hospital of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Thursday. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, along with Tirupati District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sreehari took part in the event.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Kumar highlighted that the State government had granted two Thalli - Bidda express vehicles in response to the hospital’s request. These specially designed vehicles are dedicated to providing safe transport for mothers after childbirth, ensuring their journey from the hospital to their homes is comfortable and secure.

He also mentioned that SVIMS has been designated as a referral hospital for high-risk pregnancies.

These services will operate 24/7 and be coordinated through the 102 helpline, ensuring vehicle dispatch within 30 minutes of a request.

He added that this initiative aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by providing a clean and safe mode of transport for postpartum mothers.

DM&HO Dr Sreehari underlined that like other government hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in the district, SVIMS – Sri Padmavati hospital offers free delivery services for all mothers. Through the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, caesarean deliveries and high-risk pregnancies are also catered to at no cost.

He encouraged the public to take full advantage of these services. Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr Koti Reddy, gynaecologists Dr Mridula and Dr Pravalika, deputy director (Nursing) Prabhavati, PRO V Rajasekhar, MSW Prasad and others were present.