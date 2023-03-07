SVU all set for NAAC team visit today

Sri Venkateswara University is all set for the visit of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team from March 7 to 8. Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain and NAAC Director Prof M Srinivasulu Reddy have been constantly monitoring the preparations till the last minute.





Ahead of the NAAC team visit that begins on Tuesday, the trio addressed the media on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Raja Reddy said that SVU has finished three cycles of NAAC Accreditation and got good grades all through. In 2017, university achieved A+ grade and after five years, SVU is going for the assessment and accreditation for the fourth cycle expecting even a better ranking like A++ because of various improvements since then.





Prof Raja Reddy recalled that the University has attained good ranks in matters of teaching, research, infrastructure facilities, social responsibility and employment opportunities and hoped that these results will become fruitful in getting a good rank from NAAC this time. Registrar Prof Hussain said the University has 52 departments with 88 programmes. It also has state of the art centres like DST-Purse centre, Siemens lab, ORI and instrumentation centre to facilitate research activities on the campus.





He added this time, the rank will be applicable for the next seven years.





A good accreditation from NAAC will help the University in getting better funding and the reputation of the University will further be enhanced. The students will have more credibility for their degrees both within the country and abroad.





Prof Srinivasulu Reddy said the University stood better in the last five years in terms of Scopus and Web of Science indexes. The university has produced quality research papers with high impact factor and having 15 impact factor publications too. The H-Index of the university is 104 which is better than various other universities. They have already submitted a self-study report of 70,000 pages to the NAAC. The university has been implementing the NEP already and provided 56 smart boards in the last five years at various departments. The NAAC team will assess the performance of the University on seven-point criteria, he said.





The eight-member NAAC team will be led by Prof Shashi Kumar Dhiman while Prof Gopal Chandra Hazarika will be the member Coordinator. The other members are Prod Dwijen Sharma, Prof Sangeeta Saxena, Prof Suresh V Nadagoudar, Prof Mavoothu Duraipandi, Prof Pashant Maheshwary and Prof Pratim Kumar Choudhury.





Prof Damodar Reddy,





Prof YC Ratnakar, Prof Rami Reddy, Prof Kusuma Harinath and Dr PC Venkateswarulu were present at the press meet.



