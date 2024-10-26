SVU Library Science department celebrates golden jubilee

Tirupati: The two-day Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Library and Information Science Department of Sri Venkateswara University commenced on Friday. The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, who praised the department’s role in preparing librarians as society’s information custodians. He encouraged faculty to integrate modern advancements like artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital technologies into their curriculum to prepare students for evolving industry demands.

Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Doraswamy shared his connection to the Library and Information Science Department, attributing his professional growth to the foundational knowledge gained there. He lauded the department’s role in shaping many of today’s esteemed library professionals. SVU Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu likened libraries to ‘homes of Saraswati’, emphasising that librarians serve as the guardians of knowledge. He noted that the department has consistently contributed to producing skilled librarians and information managers who uphold this tradition. SVU College of Arts Principal Prof K Sudha Rani, founding member Prof R Sripati Naidu, Prof T Rajagopal, Dr V Pulla Reddy, Prof Padmini and others were present.