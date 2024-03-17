Tadipatri: Asmith Reddy kickstarts campaign with ‘bus yatra’

Tadipatri (Anantapur district) : JC Asmith Reddy, TDP candidate for Tadipatri Assembly constituency, has intensified campaign by launching bus yatra in his constituency on Saturday. Being the son of JC Prabhakar Reddy and nephew of JC Diwakar Reddy are his biggest advantages.

Asmith Reddy unsuccessfully contested against Kethireddy of YSRCP in 2019 elections. While Kethireddy claims to win again based on the performance of the YSRCP government, Ashmith says that he is poised to be elected as MLA in 2024 Assembly elections. He is banking on the anti-incumbency factors running high against the ruling dispensation and the alliance with Jana Sena Party and BJP and public inclination to vote for TDP-BJP-JSP alliance for his victory.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', former MLA and Tadipatri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy said that his son' victory will be a cake walk in view of many adverse factors surrounding the ruling party and the united fight by three political parties will contribute to a grand win in the elections to be held on May 13.

He said with confidence that Tadipatri people have immense faith in his family and in their progressive policies and they will not give another chance

to YSRCP. JC Brothers – Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy - are known as election war veterans fighting electoral battles for over 35 years in the constituency. Their hegemony over the constituency came to an end in 2019 when YSRCP came to power.

JC Diwakar Reddy was a six-time MLA serving for 30 years continuously from 1985 to 2009. Post State bifurcation, the brothers joined TDP in 2014. In that year, Prabhakar Reddy won as Tadipatri MLA while Diwakar Reddy won as Anantapur MP. For the first time in their political history, they tasted defeat in 2019.