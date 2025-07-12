‘Tag a Tree’ initiative promotes eco-awareness

Tirupati: Pradeep VennelakantiIna unique blend of environmental awareness and digital innovation, the Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Tirupati has recently launched an interactive initiative titled ‘Tag a Tree’, aiming to educate the public about tree biodiversity while promoting conservation through technology.

Nestled at the foothills of the Seshachalam range, the Centre’s sprawling green campus is home to over 2,500 trees, featuring a rich mix of native Eastern Ghats flora and exotic species from across the globe. From the towering Royal Palm and Fishtail Palm to culturally significant species like the Silk Cotton Tree (Bombax ceiba), Gulmohar, Yellow Flame Tree, mango, and cashew, the campus offers a living encyclopaedia of trees. Medicinal and ethnobotanical plants also make up a significant part of this verdant collection.

The Centre’s new programme transforms each of these trees into a source of ecological knowledge. Under the initiative, every tree is tagged with a unique QR code. When scanned with a smartphone, it reveals detailed information including the tree’s scientific and local names, native habitat, physical features, traditional uses, and ecological significance. High-resolution images accompany the data, enriching the learning experience.

RSC education officer Dr N T Purushothama, who conceived the idea told The Hans India that Each scan is a step closer to understanding how trees are not just part of the landscape but are vital to our ecosystem, culture, and health.

“This is more than just naming trees but it is about telling their stories. Some trees have medicinal value, others are woven into folklore, and many are critical for biodiversity. With a simple scan, visitors get a holistic understanding,” he explained.

The tree-tagging concept goes beyond being a digital novelty. It is a core part of the Centre’s educational outreach, especially designed for school groups and environmental education programmes. According to officials, the initiative simplifies complex ecological concepts and makes scientific knowledge more engaging and accessible to students and the public. The project is also designed as a scalable model. Officials believe that the success of ‘Tag a Tree’ in Tirupati could serve as a blueprint for botanical gardens, public parks, and educational campuses across India. Integrating QR technology with environmental education, it holds the potential to revolutionise how people engage with urban greenery.

Importantly, the initiative has a strong conservation message. Beyond delivering facts, it aims to inspire responsibility and stewardship. By learning the value of each tree, visitors are nudged towards adopting eco-friendly practices and supporting biodiversity preservation.

The education officer said that RSC extends an open invitation to students, families, and nature lovers to explore its green campus and take part in this interactive experience.