Take steps to prevent road accidents: Collector Anand

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to take steps to prevent road accidents across the district. On Tuesday, he unveiled posters of Road Safety celebrations here.

The Collector has pointed out that prevention of road accidents will be possible only with the cooperation between police, Panchayat Raj, transport and Municipal departments. Also, lack of awareness among public over traffic rules also leads to accidents, he noted.

Recalling that national highway authorities are implementing several measures at 50 selected places in the district to stop road accidents, Anand said at the same time it is the responsibility of district officials to extend their cooperation for the purpose.

The Collector directed R&B officials to construct speed breakers at notified accident places in urban areas.

Deputy Transport Commissioner Chandar has detailed that as part of the initiative to stop road accidents, his department has been conducting several programmes including awareness camps in schools and colleges in the district.

Additional SP Ch Soujanya, RTOs Srichandana and Sudhakara Reddy, Nellore Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.