Take suitable steps to prevent spread of Covid cases: PS Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha sought the concerned officials to focus on preventing Covid positive cases in the temple city by taking suitable measures. Girisha conducted a meeting with urban PHCs medical officers and staff at his chamber in Municipal Office on Tuesday and directed them to take necessary measures to prevent spreading of virus in the city by tracing primary and secondary contact of contracted person.

The Commissioner wanted the officials to discuss with Covid victims over phone to get feedback on their health status and also to guide them on post Covid precautions.

He stressed on giving priority for taking fever tests and sought them to conduct door-to-door survey in their PHC limits.

In view of rains almost every day, he sought them to monitor on preventing water storage, garbage accumulation on roads and also at houses to put check to the dengue during rainy season.

"PHC staff should take it as a mission to create awareness among public about avoiding water percolation and garbage accumulation near their houses," he directed. Earlier, the Commissioner along with Municipal Health Officer Harikrishna attended video conference of District Collector M Hari Narayanan, who directed to take required measures to prevent spreading of virus and also wanted to expedite vaccination process to see that everyone above 18 years age to take a jab without missing.