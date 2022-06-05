TDP intensifies attack on TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: Intensifying its attack on TTD Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy's continuation in the organisation, TDP wanted a thorough enquiry on the state government decisions relating to TTD by a high court sitting judge. The party's efforts to make a protest against Reddy's continuation in TTD at Alipiri on Saturday were foiled by police as TDP leaders including Tirupati committee in-charge M Sugunamma, BL Sanjay, A Ravi Naidu and others were house arrested.

Later, in the evening, party Tirupati parliament president G NarasimhaYadav spoke to the media at Press Club and flayed government decisions on TTD. He said that Dharma Reddy's seven year deputation period (foreign service) was completed on May 14 itself but he was not relieved.

Yadav alleged that the central government has rejected the CM's request to give extension to Dharma Reddy following which he tendered his resignation to the central service and continuing as TTD EO. He felt that there was a conspiracy behind appointing Reddy at the helm of the prestigious TTD though he is eligible for that post.

Yadav also criticised CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that during his 37 year governance 37 TDP workers were murdered in the state out of which 26 belongs to BC communities. A total of 12 party workers were killed in Palnadu area only. YSRCP goons were responsible for these murders which clearly shows lack of security in Palnadu. Police have completely failed in protecting law and order. Strongly resenting the killing of JallaiahYadav by YSRCP goons, he found fault in arresting TDP leaders who were going to the funeral of the party worker. He demanded special courts to hear these murder cases. Party leaders C ManoharAchari, Muniramaiah, Changaiah, SripathiBabu, D Ramu and others were present at the press meet.