TDP leaders celebrate Lokesh’s birthday with enthusiasm

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres enthusiastically participated in birthday celebrations for Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh across various locations on Thursday. In Tirupati, party leaders broke coconuts at Alipiri and conducted a blood donation camp at SV University. After cutting a cake at the NTR statue, they held an Anna Danam (food donation) programme at Ruia Hospital.

City MLA and Jana Sena leader Arani Srinivasulu along with TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma, A Ravi Naidu among others participated in the programmes. He expressed wishes for Lokesh’s long life and good health, praying at Srivenkateswara temple that Lokesh would live a hundred years in good health. Srinivasulu highlighted Lokesh’s commitment to developing the State not just in IT sector but across all domains.

Multiple celebration events were organised, including cake-cutting ceremonies at TDP parliamentary party office and in Jeevakona. MLA Arani Srinivasulu also participated in these events.

At Kanipaakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple, special pujas were conducted in Lokesh’s name in which Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan participated.

In Chittoor, under the guidance of MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao and TDP senior leader Kajuru Balaji, birthday celebrations were held at Tapovanam School. Students cut a cake and were distributed sweets to mark the occasion.

The celebrations also included special charitable activities, such as distributing books to students and donating to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, reflecting the party’s social service ethos.

In Tirupati, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu led a huge bike rally on the occasion. The rally was held from Alipiri Padala Mandapam to NTR circle in which Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) activists also participated in large numbers.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy took part in the celebrations and cut a huge cake. Party cadres offered prayers at Srikalahasti temple on the occasion wishing all prosperity for Lokesh.