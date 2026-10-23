TDP mayoral candidate declares Rs 11.13 cr assets, YSRCP nominee reports Rs 31.09L

Tirupati: The two candidates vying for Tirupati mayor’s post have disclosed sharply contrasting financial details in their election affidavits. While TDP candidate JB Srinivas has listed agricultural land, urban properties and gold jewellery among his family assets, YSRCP nominee Y Vasudeva Yadav and his wife have declared movable assets worth Rs 31.09 lakh.

According to the affidavit, Srinivas has declared family assets worth Rs 11.13 crore, comprising movable assets valued at around Rs 3.07 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 8.05 crore. His movable assets include cash, bank deposits, vehicles and gold jewellery.

Srinivas has declared 220 grams of gold jewellery in his name, while his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, owns 550 grams. The combined value of their gold jewellery is estimated at around Rs 1 crore. His immovable properties include 5.05 acres of agricultural land in Tirupati rural, commercial and residential properties in KR Nagar, and agricultural and non-agricultural land in Tiruchanoor. He has also declared rights in 12 plots in JB Enclave.

The TDP candidate’s family has liabilities of around Rs 2.51 crore to banks and other financial institutions. Srinivas, a BCom graduate, has disclosed three pending criminal cases in his affidavit. One case was registered at the SVU police station and two at the Tirupati Rural police station.

YSRCP candidate Vasudeva Yadav has declared movable assets worth Rs 11.43 lakh, while his wife, N Vineela, a government doctor, has reported movable assets worth Rs 19.66 lakh. Neither has declared any immovable property. Vasudeva’s assets include Rs 2 lakh in cash, bank deposits, two two-wheelers and 25 grams of gold jewellery. His wife has declared Rs 50,000 in cash, a car valued at Rs 12 lakh and 50 grams of gold jewellery.

On the liabilities front, Vasudeva has declared no personal debts. His wife, however, has an overdraft of Rs 30 lakh with Bajaj Finance and a car loan of Rs 7.22 lakh, according to the affidavit. Vasudeva holds a Bachelor of Physiotherapy degree from NTR University of Health Sciences. He has disclosed more than 18 pending criminal cases registered at various police stations in Tirupati.