Temporary pause to SIT probe: DGP

Tirupati: In a sudden development in the ghee adulteration case linked to the preparation of the Srivari laddu, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has been temporarily paused. Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced on Tuesday in Tirumala that the SIT investigation will remain on hold as the case is currently under review by the Supreme Court, with the next hearing scheduled for October 3. The decision to halt the probe follows advice from the state government’s legal counsel.

The DGP stated that further steps in the investigation will depend on the Supreme Court’s ruling. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court on Monday heard the petitions relating the ghee adulteration case filed separately by veteran leader Subramanyam Swamy and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy among others.

During the hearing, the court commented that gods should be kept away from politics. The bench asked the opinion of the Solicitor General and posted the matter for October 3. The DGP said that the SIT led by Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi, was tasked with examining allegations of ghee adulteration in the making of the sacred Srivari laddu. The team has already gathered preliminary information about the procurement and tendering process as the system needs to be studied first.



Following the observations made by the SC bench on Monday, it is learnt that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the DGP and Intelligence chief on Tuesday. He also sought the opinion of Solicitor General in New Delhi. It was felt that since the Supreme Court raised the question on whether SIT should probe or any other agency should be asked to probe, it would be better to wait for the final verdict. Even legal experts in Delhi are said to have expressed similar view.

All eyes are now on the final verdict of the Supreme Court scheduled for Thursday. But one thing is certain. Probe will happen. The question is whether it would be by the present SIT, or will it have some officials from Centre also or will it be a new team. Though the Supreme Court asked the centre for its view on CBI probe, it may take the stand that it would abide by the verdict of the apex court.