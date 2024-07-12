Those involved in red sanders smuggling will not be spared: Sanjay

Tirumala: Union Minister of state for Home Bandi Sanjay on Thursday offered prayers at Tirumala temple.

Speaking to media outside the temple after darshan, Sanjay said that those involved in red sanders smuggling will not be spared. He said red sanders smuggling was rampant in the State under the previous YSRCP regime.

He said that Hindu Dharma was attacked under the previous regime in the State, and national wealth from the Seshachaml forests was looted. The matter would be taken to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a report will be submitted for taking appropriate action without yielding to any political pressure.

The MoS said, “The rule of crooks is gone. The rule of Sevaks who chant the name of Venkateswara all the time has come.” At present there is a pious and religious atmosphere in Tirumala

He said the Union government would secure a report on red sanders smuggling from AP and initiate action.

He alleged that under the previous State government’s rule, the TTD was run by people who had no faith in God and they were only interested to loot the money and use the TTD to protect their personal and political interests.

But now people are happy at the change of government which is committed to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala and also glory of Lord Venkateswara. The Union Minister said he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of two Telugu States. He said he had also prayed to the Almighty to shower His blessings on PM Modi to make Bharat as a Vishwa Guru.

BJP leaders Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and others were present. Meanwhile, Telangana MLA Kaliyar Venkatesh and Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan also had darshan of the Lord on Thursday.