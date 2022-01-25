Tirumala: 2 middlemen held for selling fake darshan tickets

Tirumala: TTD vigilance wing sleuths nabbed two dalaris (middlemen) in Tirumala and filed a complaint against them in II Town police station at Tirumala.

According to TTD vigilance, the vigilance staff on January 23 carried out checking at Rs 300 scanning point on the queue line leading to the shrine for darshan and on suspicion, enquired one S Saidulu and six of his relatives from Hyderabad who told the checking staff that they paid Rs 5,600 through Google Pay and Rs 1,000 cash to one Venu and Vinay for the seven Rs 300 special entry darshan (SED) tickets..

It has been found that Venu works as a private photographer in Tirumala while Vinay hails from Kadapa. They arranged the devotees seven fake and fabricated tickets by making necessary data alterations. Both of them were taken into custody. Following the statement-cum-complaint given by the pilgrims, the TTD vigilance cops filed a complaint against the two middlemen with the Tirumala police. A case was registered in Cr.no.11/ 2022, U/S 420 & 468 IPC at Tirumala II Town police station on Sunday.