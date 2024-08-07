Live
- Tirumala: Additional EO inspects laddu counters
- Benefits of physical exercise for depression
- Teachers relieved of toilet pictures duty
- Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 Launched in India: Price, Features and Availability
- Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi Consoles Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification at Wrestling Event
- RBI MPC decision tomorrow
- MLA inspects mid-day meal quality
- No tax exemption to BCCI: Govt
- MLA Venkat Rao inspects MPHW training school
- Mkts fail to hold onto value buying gains
Just In
Tirumala: Additional EO inspects laddu counters
Highlights
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday along with officials concerned inspected laddu complex at Tirumala.
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday along with officials concerned inspected laddu complex at Tirumala.
The Additional EO along with Potu Peishkar Srinivasulu visited the laddu complex and observed how the laddus were issued in counters on darshan tickets.
Later, he also visited Ugranam where the raw materials for making laddu prasadam were stored.
VGO Nanda Kishore and other staff were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS