Tirupathi

Tirumala: Additional EO inspects laddu counters

Tirumala: Additional EO inspects laddu counters
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday along with officials concerned inspected laddu complex at Tirumala.

The Additional EO along with Potu Peishkar Srinivasulu visited the laddu complex and observed how the laddus were issued in counters on darshan tickets.

Later, he also visited Ugranam where the raw materials for making laddu prasadam were stored.

VGO Nanda Kishore and other staff were also present.

