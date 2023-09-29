Tirumala: Ananta Padmanabha Vratam held

Tirumala : On the auspicious occasion of Ananta Padmanabha Vratam on Thursday, Chakra Snanam was performed in Tirumala. Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was brought from Tirumala temple on a procession to Swamy vari Pushkarini at 6 am and priests performed Snapanam and special pujas.

Later, the Chakrattalwar was given a holy dip in the sacred waters and returned to the temple.

Every year on the auspicious day of Bhadrapada Chaturdasi, Ananta Padmanabha Vratam is observed by men akin to Varalakshmi Vratam by women devotees. Temple staff, religious staff were present.