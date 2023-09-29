Live
- BJP has aces up its sleeve, to firm up election strategy soon
- Vijayawada: People urged to avoid dumping waste in canals
- Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu auction craze spreading
- Tirumala: Ananta Padmanabha Vratam held
- Hyderabad: Bada Ganesh immersed in record time amidst swarms of devotees
- Hyderabad: Flood of devotees swamp Hussainsagar
- No irregularities took place in group-1 preliminary exam, asserts TSPSC
- DSC: Close to 1,000 posts of Urdu teachers to remain vacant; aspirants urge govt to resolve issue
- Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrates 197th Gunners Day
- Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at Shilparamam from today
Just In
Tirumala: Ananta Padmanabha Vratam held
Highlights
On the auspicious occasion of Ananta Padmanabha Vratam on Thursday, Chakra Snanam was performed in Tirumala.
Tirumala : On the auspicious occasion of Ananta Padmanabha Vratam on Thursday, Chakra Snanam was performed in Tirumala. Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was brought from Tirumala temple on a procession to Swamy vari Pushkarini at 6 am and priests performed Snapanam and special pujas.
Later, the Chakrattalwar was given a holy dip in the sacred waters and returned to the temple.
Every year on the auspicious day of Bhadrapada Chaturdasi, Ananta Padmanabha Vratam is observed by men akin to Varalakshmi Vratam by women devotees. Temple staff, religious staff were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS