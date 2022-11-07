Tirumala: Balakanda Akhanda Parayanam held for well-being of humanity

Tirumala: Seeking blessings of Lord Venkateswara for the well-being of humanity, the TTD organised the 13th edition of Balakanda Akhanda Parayanam, the mass chanting of slokas from the epic Valmiki Ramayanam, at Nadaneerajanam platform near the shrine on Sunday.

The fete was held in the presence of the deities of Sri Hanumantsameta Sita Rama Lakshmana on a decorated pedestal on the dais while the venue reverberated with the sonorous chanting of Rama Nama on the holy hills. The non-stop Parayanam of as many as 137 slokas in the five Sargas (chapters) from 61-65 Balakanda along with 25 slokas from Yogasista-Dhanvanthri Maha mantras eulogizing Dhanvanthri rendered by Veda Pundits along with devotees added more to the spiritual ambience.

Eminent Vedic pundits Acharya Pava Ramakrishna Somayaji of SV Vedic University, K Ramanujacharya and PVNN Maruti of Dharmagiri Veda Pathashala besides Acharyas of SV Vedic University and parayanadars of SV Vedic Higher Studies Institute and scholars from National Sanskrit University took part in the mass chanting. The TTD first took up the mass chanting of slokas from various Hindu texts to boost up the morale of the general public during the difficult Covid period but continued it bowing to popular demand from the devotees.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and officials also participated.