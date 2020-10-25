Tirumala: Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakra Snanam

Tirumala: The nine-day Navaratri Brahomotsavam of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala came to end with the conduct of Chakra Snanam amidst chanting of hymns from the scriptures by Veda pandits, on Saturday.

Earlier, the deities Malyappa, his consorts and Sudarsana Chakrathalwar were ceremoniously brought in a decorated palanquin to Ayana Mahal, near the mini-Pushkarini (specially set up by TTD for the last day ritual Chakra Snanam) where Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) was performed to the deities in a grand manner amidst chanting of Veda mantras.

Panchabhisheka Snanam with milk, curd, honey, turmeric and sandal paste was rendered to deities in the two -hour long ceremony amidst the TTD Veda parayanadars chanting of Dasharathi Shanti Mantra, Purusha Suktam, Sri Suktam, Bhu Suktam, Nila Suktam, and Vishnu Suktam on the occasion.

Thereafter, the Archakas dipped Sri Sudarshan chakrathalwar for a holy bath in the newly-built mini-Pushkarini near Ayina Mahal inside Srivari temple, marking the conclusion of the nine-day religious fete which was observed in Ekantham, with no pilgrim participation, following the state and central government Covid-19 guidelines.

According to legends, the Sudarshana Chakra is a spinning, disk-like weapon of Lord Maha Vishnu with 108 serrated edges. The Chakra is often depicted as an Ayudhapurusha (anthropomorphic form).

In the early hours of Saturday, Pallaki vahana Seva was observed at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam with the majestically decorated Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa and his consorts blessing the devotees..

Speaking on the occasion TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavam concluded with the Chakra Snanam for the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa and his consorts besides the Sri Sudarshan Chakrathalwar.

The TTD EO lauded the Tirumala pontiffs Jeeyangar swamijis, temple priests, TTD officials and other staff who made the festival a grand success.