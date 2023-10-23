Tirumala Brahmotsavams to end today with Chakrasnanam, rides on a Golden chariot on sunday

On the 8th day of Tirumala Navaratri Brahmotsavam, Shri Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, rode in a golden chariot, blessing the devotees. The Golden Chariot festival took place in the streets of Tirumala. On the last evening, Swami Malayappa rode on a vehicle, giving blessings to the devotees.

Meanwhile, Pallaki Utsavam and Tiruchi Utsav has held on the 9th day of Brahmotsavam, starting at 3 am tomorrow. Subsequently, Snapana Thirumanjanam will be performed at Varaha Swamy Temple.

Later, the Srivari Sankhu and chakras will be immersed in Pushkara waters, and Chakrasnanam will take place. The Dwajarohanam ceremony will be conducted at night, marking the end of the Brahmotsavam. Additionally, TTD unveiled a special 6-page calendar printed by them.

Several prominent personalities, including Tirumala Pedda Jeyarswamy, Tirumala Chinna Jeyarswamy, Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy couple, EO AV Dharma Reddy couple, Collector Venkataramana Reddy, board members, JEO Sada Bhargavi, and other officials, participated in these events.