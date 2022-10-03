Tirumala: CJI Uday Umesh Lalit worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday. Earlier, on his arrival at the temple main entrance (Maha Dwaram), he was offered a traditional welcome and received by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. After darshan of Srivaru, he was offered Vedaseervachanam by pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam after which the TTD Chairman presented the protocol dignitaries with Theertha Prasadams and 2023 calendars and diaries of TTD.

CJI worships Goddess Padmavathi: Later, the Chief Justice of India offered prayers in the temple of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi in Tiruchanur near Tirupati before his departure from here. TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam received the dignitary and the CJI was welcomed with the traditional Poornakumbham. After darshan, Veda Pandits rendered Vedaseervachanam and he was presented with Ammavari Theertha Prasadams. Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu, priest Babu Swamy and TTD officials were present.

At the airport he was seen off by AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, District Collector K Venkatramana Reddy, SP Parameswara Reddy, High Court judges, judicial officers from the district and others.