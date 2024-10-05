Tirumala: EO inaugurates media centre

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary inaugurated exhibition stalls in Tirumala on Friday. They visited Duryodhana Parabhavam episode placed at the entrance of the expo followed by Seshachala ranges diorama arranged by forest wing, different sculptures including wood, cement, stone and metal by the students of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture College, photo exhibition by TTD Public Relations Wing with the concept of Nadu-Nedu, a rare collection of photos, with a comparison at the past and in the present about Tirumala, temple and other important places.

Later, they inaugurated Media Centre in the first floor of Rambhageecha 2 Rest House in Tirumala. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said media plays a vital role in taking forward the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and various other pilgrim amenities extended by TTD to the devotees in a big way to the outside world.

JEO Goutami, CVSO Sridhar, SVITSA Principal Venkatramana Reddy, CPRO Dr T Ravi, PRO Neelima and others were also present.