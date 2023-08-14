Live
- Rupee falls 29 paise to close at all-time low of 83.11 against US dollar
- India's July vegetable oil imports up 46 pc
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
Just In
Tirumala: Leopard trapped
Tirumala: The leopard which attacked and killed the girl Lakshita was at last trapped, early he uts on Monday.The elusive leopard walking into the...
Tirumala: The leopard which attacked and killed the girl Lakshita was at last trapped, early he uts on Monday.
The elusive leopard walking into the cage set up by the Forest department in the forest near the footpath at Narasimha Swamy temple location, only to be trapped.
The leopard was spotted moving in the area on Sunday night seems lured by the prey in the cage get into the cage and was trapped much to the relief of forest and TTD officials.
The forest officials are making preparations to take the leopard to a far away location in the deep forests to let off the big cat.
The forest officials set up three cages and cameras and closely monitoring any movement of wild animals which at last saw the killer leopard at last caught.
TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy who reached the area after receipt of information and discussin with forest officials on follow up action.
It may be noted here that Lakshi a native of Pothireddypalem in Kovur mandal of Nellore district was attacked and killed by a leopard when the girl was walking along with her parents on the footpath to Tirumala on Friday.