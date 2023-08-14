Tirumala: Leopard trapped

Tirumala: The leopard which attacked and killed the girl Lakshita was at last trapped, early he uts on Monday.

The elusive leopard walking into the cage set up by the Forest department in the forest near the footpath at Narasimha Swamy temple location, only to be trapped.

The leopard was spotted moving in the area on Sunday night seems lured by the prey in the cage get into the cage and was trapped much to the relief of forest and TTD officials.

The forest officials are making preparations to take the leopard to a far away location in the deep forests to let off the big cat.

The forest officials set up three cages and cameras and closely monitoring any movement of wild animals which at last saw the killer leopard at last caught.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy who reached the area after receipt of information and discussin with forest officials on follow up action.

It may be noted here that Lakshi a native of Pothireddypalem in Kovur mandal of Nellore district was attacked and killed by a leopard when the girl was walking along with her parents on the footpath to Tirumala on Friday.