Tirumala: Malayappa blesses devotees on Hanumantha, Gaja vahanams

Tirumala : Lord Malayappa blessed devotees on Hanumantha and Gaja Vahanams at Tirumala on Friday. On the sixth day morning of the ongoing +0, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Sri Kodanda Rama took out a celestial ride on His humble and noble devotee Hanumantha Vahana. Lord Hanuman symbolically stands for pure devotion, total surrender(saranagati) and absence of ego.

By taking a pride ride on Hanumantha Vahana, Sri Malayappa Swami sends a message to the devotees that anybody can attain divinity if they are devout and noble in their deeds. In the evening, Lord Malayappa was taken in procession on Gaja Vahanam in the Mada streets around the shrine.

The added attraction on the sixth day of Brahmotsavam was an exclusive Vahana Seva Pushpaka Vimanam which was held before Gaja Vahanam in the evening, as part of Navaratri Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara.

Malayappa in Govardhana Giridhara alankaram, flanked by his consortsSridevi and Bhudevi mounted on the finely decked PushpakaVimanamglided along the four Mada streets enthralling the devotees. PushpakaVimanamSeva will be observed only during Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, TTD executive officer AVDharma Reddy and others were present. Malayappa in a procession on Hanumantha Vahanam on the 6th day ofNavaratri Brahmotsavam in Tirumala on Friday.