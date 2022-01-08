Tirumala: No rescheduling of darshan tickets between Jan 13-22

Tirumala: TTD appealed to devotees who had rescheduled their darshan dates not to choose from January 13 to 22 owing to Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

In other words, rescheduling of darshan is not allowed during the 10 days.

It may be mentioned here that TTD provided rescheduling of darshan (dates) facility to devotees who booked darshan from November 18 to December 10 and were not able to make it for darshan in spite of having valid tickets due to heavy rains and inclement weather resulting in cancellation of train and bus services.

However, TTD said the devotees shall choose dates other than the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanm dates (January 13-22) for their darshan and appealed to devotees to co-operate.